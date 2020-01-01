China cuts banks' reserve requirements again to spur slowing economy

The People's Bank of China said on its website it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points, effective January 6. Many analysts had expected such a move was imminent.
China's central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in liquidity to shore up the slowing economy.
The People's Bank of China said on its website it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points, effective January 6. Many analysts had expected such a move was imminent.The PBOC has now cut RRR eight times since early 2018 to spur more bank lending as economic growth slows to the weakest pace in nearly 30 years.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 02:37 pm