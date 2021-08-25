MARKET NEWS

English
China criticises US "scapegoating" as COVID origin report to be released

The US report was due to be completed by a Tuesday deadline but it would take a few days to prepare an unclassified version for public release, the White House press secretary said this week.

Reuters
August 25, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

China criticised on Wednesday the US "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding a US military laboratory be investigated, shortly before the release of a US intelligence community report on the virus.

The US report is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

"Scapegoating China cannot whitewash the US," Fu Cong, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' arms control department, told a briefing.

The US report was due to be completed by a Tuesday deadline but it would take a few days to prepare an unclassified version for public release, the White House press secretary said this week.

China has said a laboratory leak was highly unlikely, and it has ridiculed a theory that coronavirus escaped from a lab in the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 infections emerged in late 2019, setting off the pandemic.

Close

China has instead suggested that the virus slipped out of a lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland, in 2019.

"It is only fair that if the US insists that this is a valid hypothesis, they should do their turn and invite the investigation into their labs," said Fu.

On Tuesday, China's envoy to the United Nations asked the head of the World Health Organization for an investigation into US labs.

A joint WHO-Chinese team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology but the United States said it had concerns about the access granted to the investigation.

When asked if China would stop talking about the Fort Detrick laboratory if the US report concluded the virus did not leak from a Chinese lab, Fu said: "That is a hypothetical question, you need to ask the US"

Fu said China was not engaged in a disinformation campaign.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
Tags: #China #coronavirus #United States #World News
first published: Aug 25, 2021 05:05 pm

