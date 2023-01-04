 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China COVID data shows no new variant but under-reports deaths, WHO says

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Residents turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea and coffee to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including Delhi.

China Covid-19 Crisis

Data from China shows no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but it also under-represents how many people have died in the country's rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday.

Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China's reporting of an outbreak that has filled hospitals and overwhelmed some funeral homes since Beijing abruptly reversed its "zero COVID" policy.

The U.N. agency was releasing data provided by the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a day after WHO officials met Chinese scientists. China has been reporting daily COVID deaths in single figures.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director, told a media briefing that current numbers being published from China under-represented numbers of hospital admissions, ICU admissions and "particularly in terms of death."

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. agency was continuing to seek more rapid and regular data from China on hospitalisations and deaths.

"WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death," he said.