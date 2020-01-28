China coronavirus death toll climbs to 106, confirmed cases surpass 4,000

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China increased to 106 on January 28. Nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said.

The health commission in China’s central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected.

This has taken the total number of confirmed cases to over 4,000 across China.

Hospitals across the province received 31,934 fever patients on January 27, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Barring Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported the virus cases, posing a major challenge for the health authorities to contain it.

China's top cities of Beijing and Shanghai reported their first deaths on late on January 27 first from the novel coronavirus.

On January 27, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan city — becoming the first top leader to the visit the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak — to boost the morale of millions of beleaguered people and medical staff.

Chinese government’s attempts

China has also extended the New Year Festival holidays till February 2 to prevent reverse migration of millions of migrants to return to their work from holidays.

Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice.

The government is focussing efforts to prevent mass gatherings and mass travel to ensure the virus is not spread fast.

What’s happening elsewhere?

Many cases have also been confirmed outside China: Thailand (7), Japan (3), South Korea (3), the United States (3), Vietnam (2), Singapore (4), Malaysia (3), Nepal (1), France (3), Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (1).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 27 admitted an error in its assessment of the global risk of the virus in China, saying it was "high" and not "moderate".

The Geneva-based organisation in its latest situation report said the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level."

The organisation attached to United Nations admitted that it had stated "incorrectly" in its previous reports that the global risk was "moderate".