China considers ways to curb youths’ ‘excessive’ video use

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

The National Radio and Television Administration held a meeting Feb. 22 to consider ways to tighten oversight of the short video industry.

Chinese media regulators are studying measures to curb addiction among youths to short videos, the format popularized by tech giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The National Radio and Television Administration held a meeting Feb. 22 to consider ways to tighten oversight of the short video industry. The powerful agency called for the sector’s “healthy development” and improvements in content quality, without elaborating or naming companies. The key was to prevent minors from spending too much time on them, it said in a brief statement.

It’s unclear whether regulators will eventually move ahead with concrete measures, but Beijing has in past years prioritized measures to wean China’s youth off excessive gaming and other pursuits it considers harmful or undesirable. In 2021, the government abruptly limited gaming time for children to just three hours a week, a landmark regulation that hammered the bottom lines of companies including Tencent and NetEase Inc.

Video streaming platform Kuaishou Technology dived as much as 4.2% in early Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, while rival Bilibili Inc. fell a maximum of 3.7%. Tencent, which gets most of its revenue from gaming, climbed about 2.4% at its peak.