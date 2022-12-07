 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China considers GDP target of about 5% as focus shifts to growth

Dec 07, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Senior Chinese officials are debating an economic growth target for next year of around 5%, according to people familiar with the discussion, as Beijing shifts gears toward bolstering the recovery.

Some officials argue that setting a goal at a relatively high level would help local governments shift the focus of their work away from Covid controls to boosting the economy, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Other officials are concerned a target of around 5% could be too ambitious, they said.

Beijing is adopting a more pro-growth stance now after months of economic turmoil triggered by record Covid outbreaks and a property market crisis. The Communist Party’s Politburo, its top decision-making body, said in a statement on Wednesday it will seek a turnaround in the economy next year and significantly boost market confidence.

China’s CSI 300 Index erased an earlier loss to gain 0.3% after the news while a key gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains to 1.3%.

The gross domestic product target will likely be discussed at the Central Economic Work Conference, which usually takes place within a week of the Politburo’s December meeting. The GDP goal itself is only disclosed at the annual legislative meeting in March.