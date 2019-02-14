Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies: Central bank official

Sun Guofeng, head of the People's Bank of China's monetary policy department, said that despite rising expectations of a central bank interest rate cut, it is "more urgent" to allow financial markets, rather than the PBOC, to determine lending rates.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China is considering measures to drive adjustments in financial institutions' lending rates for companies to improve credit flow into the economy, the official English-language China Daily reported on Thursday, citing a central bank official.

Sun Guofeng, head of the People's Bank of China's monetary policy department, said that despite rising expectations of a central bank interest rate cut, it is "more urgent" to allow financial markets, rather than the PBOC, to determine lending rates.

Policymakers should assess domestic macroeconomic conditions to reduce financing costs before pursuing more interest rate reform, the paper said.

"We hope (policy fine-tuning) will not surprise the market when it is introduced," it quoted Sun as saying.

related news

"The PBOC has good communication mechanisms with other central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank," Sun said, noting that communication with other countries is needed before introducing new policies or "creative monetary policy tools."

Chinese authorities have struggled to increase lending to try to boost China's slowing economy, which has been hit by weak domestic demand and the trade war with the United States. But they have shied away from aggressive easing, including benchmark interest rate cuts, amid concern that doing so could put pressure on China's yuan.

In 2018, China's economy grew 6.6 percent, its slowest pace in 28 years, weighed down by weak investment and faltering consumer confidence. Growth is expected to slow further to 6.3 percent this year.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:47 am

tags #central bank #China #lending rates #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.