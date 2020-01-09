China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade war, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the ministry said, a week after President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on January 15.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington on Monday to sign the "Phase One" trade deal with the United States, the commerce ministry said Thursday.Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade war, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the ministry said, a week after President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on January 15.
