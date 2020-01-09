App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade war, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the ministry said, a week after President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on January 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
China-US trade

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington on Monday to sign the "Phase One" trade deal with the United States, the commerce ministry said Thursday.

Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade war, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the ministry said, a week after President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on January 15.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #China #trade war #United States #US #World News

