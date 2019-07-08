China committed to opening up, but other nations must contribute more to world peace: Vice president Wang Qishan

Wang, who is very close to President Xi Jinping, became vice president last year, having previously run Xi's fight against deep-seated corruption.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan told a forum in Beijing on Monday that China was committed to opening up, but called on major countries to contribute more to world peace and stability.Wang, who is very close to President Xi Jinping, became vice president last year, having previously run Xi's fight against deep-seated corruption.
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 09:03 am