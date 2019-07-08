App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 09:07 AM IST

China committed to opening up, but other nations must contribute more to world peace: Vice president Wang Qishan

Wang, who is very close to President Xi Jinping, became vice president last year, having previously run Xi's fight against deep-seated corruption.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan told a forum in Beijing on Monday that China was committed to opening up, but called on major countries to contribute more to world peace and stability.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 09:03 am

