you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China commerce ministry says regrets WTO ruling on wheat, rice subsidies

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that government support for the agriculture sector was allowed under WTO rules and was a common practice among countries.

China on Friday said it regretted a lack of support from experts after the United States won a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on China's wheat and rice subsidies.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that government support for the agriculture sector was allowed under WTO rules and was a common practice among countries.

China will continue to promote development of the sector in line with WTO rules and safeguard the stability of the multi-lateral trade system, it added.
tags #China #Commerce Ministry #rice #wheat #World News #WTO

