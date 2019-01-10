App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China chipmaker Fujian Jinhua pleads not guilty to US theft charges

The US Justice Department in November announced an indictment against state-owned Fujian Jinhua and Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), alleging they stole intellectual property from US -based Micron Technology Inc.

Representative image
Representative image
Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd said on January 10 it has pleaded not guilty to US charges alleging that it stole trade secrets, in a case that has fanned tensions in the intensifying technology race between the two countries.

The US Justice Department in November announced an indictment against state-owned Fujian Jinhua and Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), alleging they stole intellectual property from US -based Micron Technology Inc.

In October, US authorities added the Chinese firm to a list of entities that cannot buy components, software or technology goods from US firms.

In November, Chinese officials said at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Geneva that the US decision to cut off the firm from US suppliers broke WTO trade rules and was aimed at protecting a U.S. monopoly.

Fujian Jinhua said in a statement posted on its official microblog account that it would work towards getting itself removed from the US export control entity list and had hired lobbyists and legal advisors to help with its case.

The case has thrown a shadow over Fujian Jinhua's semiconductor ambitions and Chinese government's plan to cut a heavy reliance on US imports. The firm had billed itself as a national leader in the tech industry.

The indictment was originally filed under seal in September by the US district court of the Northern District of California.

UMC previously said the case mirrored a similar complaint filed against it, and that it regretted the latest charges had been brought before being given a chance to discuss the matter.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 10:58 am

