China central bank says coronavirus impact on economy will be temporary

The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.
China's central bank said on Friday the impact from the coronavirus outbreak will be temporary and the country's economy remains resilient.The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:16 am