Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:23 AM IST

China central bank says coronavirus impact on economy will be temporary

The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.

China's central bank said on Friday the impact from the coronavirus outbreak will be temporary and the country's economy remains resilient.

The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:16 am

