China central bank injects 30 billion yuan via reverse repos after 14-day hiatus: Traders

China's central bank will inject 30 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) into money markets on August 12 through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, traders said, breaking 14 straight trading days of not injecting fresh funds via reverse repos.

On a net basis, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 30 billion yuan via open market operations for the day, with no reverse repos maturing on August 12.