China central bank injects 30 billion yuan via reverse repos after 14-day hiatus: Traders

On a net basis, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 30 billion yuan via open market operations for the day, with no reverse repos maturing on August 12.There are no outstanding reverse repos set to expire for the rest of the week, but a batch of 383 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) is set to mature on August 15, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:10 pm