China cancels Mount Everest climbs over fears of virus from Nepal

The move reflects the abundance of caution China has taken in dealing with the pandemic. While China has mostly curbed domestic transmission of the coronavirus, Nepal is experiencing a surge with record numbers of new infections and deaths.

Associated Press
May 15, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Source: AP

China has canceled attempts to climb Mount Everest from its side of the world’s highest peak because of fears of importing COVID-19 cases from neighboring Nepal, state media reported.


The closure was confirmed in a notice Friday from China’s General Administration of Sport, the official Xinhua News Agency said.


The move reflects the abundance of caution China has taken in dealing with the pandemic. While China has mostly curbed domestic transmission of the coronavirus, Nepal is experiencing a surge with record numbers of new infections and deaths.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

China had issued permits to 38 people, all Chinese citizens, to climb the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) -high mountain this spring. Nepal has given permission to 408 people. Climbing was not allowed from either side last year because of the pandemic.


In Nepal, several climbers have reported testing positive for COVID-19 after they were brought down from the Everest base camp.


The month of May usually has the best weather for climbing Everest. Scores have reached the summit this week and more are expected to make attempts later this month once the weather improves. Two climbers have died on the Nepalese side, one Swiss and one American.


China earlier said it would set up a separation line at the peak and prohibit people on its side from coming into contact with anyone on the Nepalese side. It was unclear how that would be done.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Associated Press
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Mount Everest #Nepal #World News
first published: May 15, 2021 01:11 pm

