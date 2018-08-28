App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

China calls for political solution to Rohingya issue; says 'unilateral accusations' won't work

The comments from the Chinese foreign ministry came a day after the UN investigators demanded prosecution of Myanmar's top military leaders including the army chief for genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya Muslims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China, an ally of Myanmar's junta, today called for a political solution to resolve the Rohingya issue, saying "unilateral accusations and pressure" will not work.

The comments from the Chinese foreign ministry came a day after the UN investigators demanded prosecution of Myanmar's top military leaders including the army chief for genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya Muslims.

Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the country's northern Rakhine state to Bangladesh after the army launched a crackdown last year on insurgents. There were reports of arson, murder and rape by soldiers and vigilante mobs.

Myanmar, a mainly Buddhist country, has denied the allegations of ethnic cleansing.

related news

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that a political solution is needed to be found to resolve the issue when asked for her reaction to the UN investigators' recommendations.

"The Rakhine state has a complex background in terms of history, religion and ethnic groups. We hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar could engage in more dialogue and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the Rakhine state," she said.

When a reporter asked since China has blocked actions against Myanmar in the UN Security Council, will it continue to do so on this issue, Hua said: "I do not agree that China has blocked actions against Myanmar in the UN".

The issue has a very complicated historical background, she said.

"We need to find a political solution to it. There is some progress between Bangladesh and Myanmar in resolving the issue. International community should help them properly resolve the issue. Unilateral accusations and pressure will not help solve the problem," she added.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #China #Myanmar #Rohingya #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.