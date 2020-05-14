App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China buys US soyoil for first time since 2018

USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 20,000 tonnes of soyoil for delivery to China in the 2019/20 marketing year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US exporters inked their first soybean oil export deal with China in nearly two years this week, the US Agriculture Department said on Thursday, as Beijing seeks to fulfill its purchase commitments in the Phase 1 trade agreement it signed in January.

USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 20,000 tonnes of soyoil for delivery to China in the 2019/20 marketing year.

The sale was the first soyoil deal with China since August 2018 and its biggest purchase of US supplies since November 2016, according to USDA data. In the 2016/17 marketing year, before the trade war began, US exporters shipped 133,318 tonnes of soyoil to China.

Close

China has stepped up its purchases of US soybeans, corn and pork in recent weeks as prices of US farm goods fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

related news

Purchases will likely increase further as China implements the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, an executive at state-owned agriculture trading house COFCO said on Thursday.

The government also announced the sale of 198,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, 132,000 tonnes for delivery in 2019/20 and 66,000 tonnes for delivery in 2020/21.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #soyoil #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Coronavirus pandemic | France unveils 'massive' 18 billion euro plan for hard-hit tourism sector

Coronavirus pandemic | France unveils 'massive' 18 billion euro plan for hard-hit tourism sector

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.