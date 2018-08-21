App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China building colony to house 5 lakh citizens in Pakistan as part of CPEC: report

China Pak Investment Corporation had bought a 3.6 million square foot land parcel and will start housing Chinese citizens by 2022

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China is building a gated community in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistan as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The community will have five lakh Chinese citizens and will cost $150 million, according to an Economic Times report.

China Pak Investment Corporation had bought a 3.6 million square foot land parcel and will start housing Chinese citizens by 2022. The community will be working in the financial district that China plans to set up in Gwadar.

The dragon has set up such communities in Africa and Central Asia but this is their first project in South Asia.

As part of CPEC, China has invested in Pakistan’s pipelines, railways and highways. Of the 39 proposed CPEC projects, 19 projects have been completed or are underway. The country has spent over $18.5 billion since 2015 on CPEC projects.

CPEC is a part of China’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI) in which China is trying to improve connectivity in Asian countries. All South Asian countries other than Bhutan and India have agreed to be a part of the project.

India has refused to be a part of BRI as CPEC passes over Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The government said the project encroaches on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:01 am

tags #China #China-Pakistan Economic Corridor #Pakistan #World News

