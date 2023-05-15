China building a 'new-era' of marriage, childbearing culture

China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

China has announced the launch of pilot projects across 20 cities that aims to create a "new-era" marriage and childbearing culture as it looks to tackle the country's falling birth rate, authorities have announced.

The projects will be implemented by the country's Family Planning Association, which will encourage women to marry and have children, according to a report by the state-backed Global Times.

The report further said the project will encourage women to marry and have children at appropriate ages, encourage parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curb high "bride prices".

Cities

The pilot project will be implemented across 20+ cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, the country's manufacturing hub, and Handan in China's Hebei province.

"The society needs to guide young people more on the concept of marriage and childbirth," demographer He Yafu told the Times.

This policy looks to undo the effect the rigid one-child policy the country implemented between 1980 and 2015.

This new policy comes at a time when China has experienced its first population drop in six decades, in addition to the population's rapid ageing, as authorities in March proposed single and unmarried women have access to egg freezing and IVF treatment, among other services to boost the country's fertility rate.

Due to rising costs and career ambitions, Chinese women have been put off having more children or any, which has led to this decline in birth rate.