App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China blocks HBO website after John Oliver’s critique of Xi Jinping's policies

While YouTube is blocked in the country, no clips of the show could be found on any Chinese streaming sites either.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

HBO’s website has been banned in China after John Oliver on his HBO show 'Last Week Tonight' called the Chinese President, Xi Jinping the creepy uncle who imprisons 800,000 people in his basement.

The focus of Oliver's show on Jun 17 was Xi. During the 20 minute segment, he commented on the Chinese President’s apparent sensitivity to being compared with cartoon character,Winnie the Pooh.

The comedian also criticised the Chinese President for removing the term limits from the Chinese Constitution and imprisoning Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo. Liu died last year while serving an 11-year prison sentence for writing a pro-democracy manifesto. Post his death the Chinese government deleted all social media posts that mentioned his name fearing backlash.

related news

According to a report in The Guardian, a Chinese micro-blogging site, Sina Weibo, had blocked posts mentioning John Oliver and his show.

The anti-censorship and monitoring group, Greatfire.org, said that the HBO website was completely blocked within China.

While YouTube has already been blocked in the country, no clips of the show could be found on any Chinese streaming sites either.

HBO Asia’s website also appears to be blocked. HBO Asia is a Singapore-based broadcast network which airs HBO content in China through Dingjijuchang, a Tencent TV subscription service.

HBO is yet to comment on the ban.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.