App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: AP

China blames US for trade dispute, asserts desire for talks

A statement from the Cabinet spokesman's Office says China has kept its word throughout 11 rounds of talks, but it would not back down "on major issues of principle."

Associated Press
Whatsapp

China has issued a report blaming the United States for a trade dispute but asserts it will honor its commitments if a trade agreement is reached.

The statement from the Cabinet spokesman's Office on June 2 says China has kept its word throughout 11 rounds of talks, but it would not back down "on major issues of principle."

It says Beijing has engaged in the consultations with the utmost credibility and the greatest sincerity.

Close

According to the report, "China has kept its word during the consultations. China has emphasized repeatedly that if a trade agreement is reached, it will honor its commitments sincerely and faithfully."

It says a country's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 08:17 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #US #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.