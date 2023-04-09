 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China begins second day of drills, Taiwan watching for missiles

Reuters
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on April 8, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

China has over the past three years or so stepped up its military pressure against Taiwan, flying regular missions around Taiwan, though not in its territorial air space or over the island itself.

China began a second day of drills around Taiwan on April 9 as the island's defence ministry reported multiple air force sorties and said it was monitoring the movement of China's missile forces, as the United States said it was watching too.

While a security source told Reuters most of Saturday's activities ended by sundown, Taiwan's defence ministry said they had resumed on Sunday and the island's military had spotted multiple aircraft including Su-30 and J-11 fighters, as well as ships.

"Regarding the movements of the Chinese communists' Rocket Force, the nation's military also has a close grasp through the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, and air defence forces remain on high alert," the ministry said.