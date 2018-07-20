China-based firm Terrafugia announces that its first flying car will finally go on sale in 2019

After spending years in the development phase, Terrafugia, the China-based company has announced that the first production model of its Transition flying car will go on sale sometime in 2019. However, the most important aspect which is the price of the car is still under the wraps.

The company announced that the upcoming flying car will also have some additional improvements as a consolation for the extra months of waiting.

According to a report by Engadget, the Transition car will get a boost option in the throttle for some temporary extra speed. It is speculated that the car will drive in hybrid mode with a combination of a conventional gas-powered motor.

It will also run on safer-than-usual lithium-ion phosphate battery. Avionics and a parachute system will be provided by partners Dynon and BRS. Moreover, it will sport a classy interior with improved seats and an "attractive and intuitive" interface. The safety is also taken care with high end better seat belts and airbags. And many more features are still kept under wraps to maintain the excitement of the masses.

The acquisition of the company by Geely, the parent company of car manufacturing unit Volvo, is said to be the reason behind the company's recent progress. In order to bring the flying car to the market, the firm currently has the kind of material support and connections that were lacking before.