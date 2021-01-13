MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China-backed AIIB to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout, expects steady lending this year

"The World Bank and ADB (Asian Development Bank) have allocated resources to finance (purchases of) the vaccine, which is in my view very, very important, and we will certainly do the same," said Jin Liqun, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, without detailing plans.

Reuters
January 13, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will follow other development banks in helping to finance the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, its president said on Wednesday, while its total lending in 2021 will be similar to last year's.

"The World Bank and ADB (Asian Development Bank) have allocated resources to finance (purchases of) the vaccine, which is in my view very, very important, and we will certainly do the same," said Jin Liqun, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, without detailing plans.

The World Bank in October approved $12 billion to help developing countries buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments. The Asian Development Bank launched a $9 billion vaccine facility in December.

Jin said he expects the bank's total loans this year to be on a similar scale to last year, when it set up a $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic.

"This year the scale of our lending will perhaps be around the same as that of 2020," he said. The AIIB approved 45 loans worth a total of $9.96 billion that year, according to Reuters calculations.

Close

The COVID-19 epidemic has shown the importance of so-called "social infrastructure," particularly in health, and this will continue to be a part of AIIB's investments, said Jin, who did not give details on how much funding would be devoted to such projects in the future.

The pandemic also forced the bank - whose staff of a few hundred is still tiny compared to that of other development banks - to slow recruitment.

"Once COVID-19 is brought under control we will resume recruitment to enhance our in-house capacity," said Jin.
Reuters
first published: Jan 13, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.