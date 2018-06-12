App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

China auto sales rise 7.9% in May as electrics surge

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said today that sales of SUVs, sedans and mini vans rose to 1.9 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 9.6 percent to 2.3 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's auto sales rose 7.9 percent in May from a year earlier as purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled to 102,000.

The group said sales from January through May rose 5.1 percent to 9.9 million, rebounding from 2017's annual growth of just 1.4 percent.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrids rose 126 percent. Beijing has spent heavily to transform China into the world's biggest electric car market and is preparing to enforce sales quotas to press global auto makers to speed up development.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Auto sales #China #electrics surge #World News

