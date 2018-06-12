China auto sales rise 7.9% in May as electrics surge

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said today that sales of SUVs, sedans and mini vans rose to 1.9 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 9.6 percent to 2.3 million.
China's auto sales rose 7.9 percent in May from a year earlier as purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled to 102,000.
The group said sales from January through May rose 5.1 percent to 9.9 million, rebounding from 2017's annual growth of just 1.4 percent.