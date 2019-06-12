App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China auto sales fall 16.4% in May, 11th month of decline

Sales fell to 1.91 million vehicles, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Auto sales in China fell 16.4% in May from the same month a year earlier, the country’s biggest auto industry association said on June 12, the 11th consecutive month of decline in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Sales fell to 1.91 million vehicles, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

That followed declines of 14.6% in April and 5.2% in March, as well as the first annual contraction last year since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the United States.

Close

Sales also suffered from provinces implementing “China VI” vehicle emission standards earlier than the central government’s 2020 deadline, stoking uncertainty among manufacturers, according to CAAM, analysts, dealers and consumers.

related news

In the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment, sales continued to rise in May, by 1.8% to 104,000 vehicles, CAAM said. Last year, though the broader market shrank, NEV sales jumped almost 62%.

NEVs include petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. China, blighted by air pollution, has been a keen supporter of NEVs, requiring automakers to meet sales quotas.

Earlier this month, the government announced measures to revive slumping car sales, including stopping local authorities from imposing new restrictions on car purchases and eliminating restrictions that applied to NEVs.

Contrary to market expectations, the measures did not include the relaxation of controls over the issuance of new licenses for petrol-powered cars in major cities.

In May, most automakers reported a decline in China sales, except Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd which logged double-digit growth.

Automakers have responded to the market slowdown with price cuts, while analysts have raised concern over long-term profitability.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Business #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.