Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: AP

China auto sales down 5.3% as SUV demand sags

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said that drivers in the biggest auto market bought 1.6 million sedans, SUVs and minivans.

AP @moneycontrolcom

China's auto sales shrank by 5.3 percent in July from a year earlier as SUV demand sagged, adding to signs of economic malaise amid a tariff battle with Washington.

Total sales, including trucks and buses, fell 4 percent to 1.9 million. Demand has cooled amid forecasts of slowing economic growth after Beijing tightened lending controls to cool surging debt.

Total sales, including trucks and buses, fell 4 percent to 1.9 million. Demand has cooled amid forecasts of slowing economic growth after Beijing tightened lending controls to cool surging debt.

Sales of pure electric and gasoline-electric hybrids, boosted by subsidies and other government support, rose 47.7 percent to 84,000 but made up just 5 percent of the total. SUV sales, usually the industry's bright spot, contracted 8.4 percent to 633,000. Sedan sales shrank 1.2 percent to 815,000.
