Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China August exports rise 9.5% YoY, beat forecasts; imports down 2.1%

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Reuters

China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:25 am

