    China says US should return debris from balloon it shot down

    The remarks are the first time that China has officially expressed a desire for the US to return the balloon it downed off South Carolina. US Navy divers are now trying to retrieve its parts.

    Bloomberg
    February 08, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on February 4.

    A prominent Chinese diplomat said the US should return debris from the balloon it shot down because it is the Asian nation’s property, putting the decision over the aircraft’s remains in Washington’s hands.

    “If you pick up something on the street, you should return it to the owner, if you know who the owner is,” said Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France. Beijing maintains that the aircraft was a civilian climate research vehicle, though the US says it was for surveillance.

    “If the Americans don’t want to return it, that’s their decision. This demonstrates their dishonesty,” Lu said in an interview with French news channel LCI on Monday, according to a transcript posted on the Chinese embassy’s official WeChat account on Wednesday.

    The remarks are the first time that China has officially expressed a desire for the US to return the balloon it downed off South Carolina. US Navy divers are now trying to retrieve its parts.