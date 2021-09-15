China assures Afghanistan FM it will not interfere in country's internal matters

China has assured the Taliban that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and that Beijing will not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

In a meeting with Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on September 14, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yi said Beijing hoped for a "broad and inclusive" government in the country, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Read | Top South Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid North Korea tensions

"China respects the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and supports the Afghan people to independently choose a development path that suits their national conditions," Yi told Muttaqi, as per the report.

Muttaqi thanked the Chinese FM for support and assistance and said that Afghanistan hopes to continuously improve its governance capabilities to better combat terrorism, as per the report.

Afghanistan FM also said that the Taliban will never allow any forces to use the Afghan territory for activities against the interests of China and other countries.

Also read: Donors pledge $1 billion for Afghanistan

The meeting came days after China announced that it would send $31 million worth of food and health supplies to Afghanistan, among the first foreign aid pledges since the Taliban took power last month.

Meanwhile, in the first press conference since the Taliban formed an interim government, FM Muttaqi said the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others.

We will not allow anyone or any groups to use our soil against any other countries, he said.

Also read: 736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India from August 1 to September 11: UNHCR

The Taliban, who swept into Kabul and toppled the US-backed government on August 15, has come under heavy international criticism after they formed an interim government made up entirely of Taliban members, despite previous promises to be more inclusive.

Afghans and governments around the world fear the Taliban will impose a rule similar to that when it last held power in the 1990s, enforcing its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.