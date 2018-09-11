App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China asks WTO for sanctions in US trade dispute

Last year China won a WTO ruling in the dispute, which related to several industries including machinery and electronics, light industry, metals and minerals, with an annual export value of up to $8.4 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will ask the World Trade Organization next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, for Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over US dumping duties that China initiated in 2013, a meeting agenda showed on Tuesday.

The request is likely to lead to years of legal wrangling over the case for sanctions and the amount. Last year China won a WTO ruling in the dispute, which related to several industries including machinery and electronics, light industry, metals and minerals, with an annual export value of up to $8.4 billion.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #China #United States #World News #WTO

