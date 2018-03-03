China asks US for talks, liaison to defuse trade tensions

A person briefed on the matter says President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser has told US business leaders in Washington that China hopes the White House will revive high-level dialogue on economic disputes and name a new chief liaison to defuse mounting trade tensions.

The person said Liu He told a round-table of executives, including former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, that he would take charge of China's economic reform efforts later this month and sought a list of US demands for what China could do to ease tensions.

They requested anonymity to discuss a confidential meeting.