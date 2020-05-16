China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of US producers of chip making equipment.
China's foreign ministry said on Saturday the United States needed to stop the "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies like Huawei.
First Published on May 16, 2020 04:19 pm