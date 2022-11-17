English
    China asks banks to report on liquidity after sudden bond slump

    The unscheduled regulatory queries coincided with the biggest slump in China’s short-term government debt since mid-2020.

    Bloomberg
    November 17, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    Chinese regulators asked banks to report on their ability to meet short-term obligations after a rapid selloff in bonds triggered a flood of investor withdrawals from fixed-income products, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The unscheduled regulatory queries coincided with the biggest slump in China’s short-term government debt since mid-2020.

    The rout -- spurred by a shift toward riskier assets including stocks -- prompted retail investors to pull money from wealth-management products, fueling a spiral of price declines and accelerating withdrawals.

    Losses also spread to top-rated corporate bonds, stoking a record surge in yields this week.
