China asks banks to report on liquidity after sudden bond slump

Chinese regulators asked banks to report on their ability to meet short-term obligations after a rapid selloff in bonds triggered a flood of investor withdrawals from fixed-income products, according to people familiar with the matter.

The unscheduled regulatory queries coincided with the biggest slump in China’s short-term government debt since mid-2020.

The rout -- spurred by a shift toward riskier assets including stocks -- prompted retail investors to pull money from wealth-management products, fueling a spiral of price declines and accelerating withdrawals.

Losses also spread to top-rated corporate bonds, stoking a record surge in yields this week.