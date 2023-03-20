 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China as peacemaker in the Ukraine war? The US and Europe are skeptical.

China’s release last month of a 12-point statement of broad principles on the war was an attempt at creating a smoke screen of neutrality during planning for Xi’s trip, some analysts say.

As Xi Jinping, China’s leader, prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, Chinese officials have been framing his trip as a mission of peace, one where he will seek to “play a constructive role in promoting talks” between Russia and Ukraine, as a government spokesperson in Beijing put it.

But U.S. and European officials are watching for something else altogether — whether Xi will add fuel to the full-scale war that Putin began more than a year ago.

U.S. officials say China is still considering giving weapons — mainly artillery shells — to Russia for use in Ukraine. And even a call by Xi for a cease-fire would amount to an effort to strengthen Putin’s battlefield position, they say, by leaving Russia in control of more territory than when the invasion began.

A cease-fire now would be “effectively the ratification of Russian conquest,” John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said Friday. “It would in effect recognize Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer its neighbor’s territory by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory.”