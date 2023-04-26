 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China approves wide-ranging expansion of counter-espionage law

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

Chinese lawmakers passed a wide-ranging update to Beijing's anti-espionage legislation on Wednesday, banning the transfer of any information related to national security and interests and broadening the definition of spying.

China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) has passed a revised Counter-Espionage Law, the official Xinhua news agency reported, following three days of deliberations by the top legislative body.

It is the first update of the law since 2014 and according to China's National Radio, will be effective from July 1.

Since taking power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration, stressing during China's annual legislative sessions last month that "security is the bedrock of development".