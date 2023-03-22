China approves first locally produced mRNA Covid vaccine

Clearing a shot from one of its local drugmakers, China approved its first messenger RNA vaccine for Covid 19. This vaccine harnesses the powerful technology which came into being months after the nation finally lifted the pandemic curbs.

Developed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, this mRNA vaccine has currently been approved for emergency use as mentioned by a statement from the company to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

This approval has come somewhat late, after the mRNA vaccines have become quite common in the rest of the existing countries, and about three months after China became the last country to take down the strict curbs put in place to tackle Covid 19, thus resulting in a huge wave of infection that caused hundreds of deaths as per experts.

The government of China has not given an approval for the vaccine that was jointly developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc, despite the filing of applications by the local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Instead, it chose to depend on vaccines that were inactivated, developed locally by state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and the private firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for a primary part of the Covid 19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show