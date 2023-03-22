China approves first locally produced mRNA Covid vaccine

Reuters

Clearing a shot from one of its local drugmakers, China approved its first messenger RNA vaccine for Covid 19. This vaccine harnesses the powerful technology which came into being months after the nation finally lifted the pandemic curbs.

Developed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, this mRNA vaccine has currently been approved for emergency use as mentioned by a statement from the company to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

This approval has come somewhat late, after the mRNA vaccines have become quite common in the rest of the existing countries, and about three months after China became the last country to take down the strict curbs put in place to tackle Covid 19, thus resulting in a huge wave of infection that caused hundreds of deaths as per experts.

The government of China has not given an approval for the vaccine that was jointly developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc, despite the filing of applications by the local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Instead, it chose to depend on vaccines that were inactivated, developed locally by state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and the private firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for a primary part of the Covid 19 pandemic.