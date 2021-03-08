China approves construction of controversial dam on Brahmaputra river

Representative picture.

China has approved the construction of a controversial dam to be built on the Brahmaputra river. A draft of China's Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which is set to be formally approved on March 11, was submitted before the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, on March 5.

The plan mentions the building of hydropower bases on the lower reaches of the river as among the priority energy projects to be undertaken in the next five years, as per the Hindu's report.

The 5-year plan has given high importance to the constriction of dams on the "lower reaches" of the Yarlung Zangbo, the report states.

As per a Reuters report, a senior Tibetan Communist Party official said that China should aim to begin the construction of the hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river within the year.

"Comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessments for the project should be completed as soon as possible," Che Dalha, chairman of the Tibetan Autonomous Region, said in a delegation briefing issued by China’s parliament.

Tibet should “strive to launch construction within this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, India is also considering a plan to build a 10 gigawatts (GW) hydropower project in a remote eastern state, fearing that Chinese projects could trigger flash floods or create water scarcity.

"The need of the hour is to have a big dam in Arunachal Pradesh to mitigate the adverse impact of the Chinese dam projects," TS Mehra Commissioner (Brahmaputra and Barak), in the Jal Shakti ministry had said earlier.

The river, also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in China, flows for about 2,900 km (1,800 miles) from Tibet into Arunachal Pradesh and down through Assam to Bangladesh.

The “Yarlung Tsangpo downstream hydropower base” is listed in China’s new five-year plan as one of the country’s major energy development projects for the 2021-2025 period.

The draft plan will be formally approved during the weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership.