China appoints US-sanctioned General as Defence Minister

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

Gen. Li Shangfu, a Chinese aerospace engineer and General of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for the purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missiles by China's Equipment Development Department (EDD) in violation of the US sanctions on Russia.

China on Sunday appointed a US-sanctioned army general as its new Defence Minister, displaying scant regard for Washington's ban on its military personnel.

The US sanctioned both the EDD and its then director Gen Li.

On Sunday, Gen Li was confirmed as the new Defence Minister by China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (CPC). He will succeed Gen Wei Fenghe.