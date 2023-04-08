 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

Reuters
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST



china military drill taiwan

China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from April 8, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned", it added in a brief statement.

Tsai met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles in Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

