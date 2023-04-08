English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

    China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned", it added in a brief statement.

    Reuters
    April 08, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
    1 china military drill taiwan

    china military drill taiwan

    China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from April 8, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

    China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned", it added in a brief statement.

    Tsai met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles in Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Taiwan #Tsai #US speaker
    first published: Apr 8, 2023 07:44 am