China and Gulf nations come closer over oil, US ruffled

Pranay Sharma
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

The Xi-Prince Salman powwow was full of Christmas cheer. China and Saudi Arabia signed 34 energy and investment agreements worth over $30 billion, among others

Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's assertive son who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom in the decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as an honor guard on horseback carried Saudi and Chinese flags. (Image: AP)

The Chinese footprint in west Asia and north Africa got significantly larger this week when the countries in the region, ignoring America’s advice to limit engagement with China, met in Saudi Arabia to deepen their strategic ties with Beijing.

The move signalled the region’s desire to forge global alliances beyond the United States in a highly polarised world to pursue their self-interest and future goals.

In October, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies had defied US pressure to break with fellow OPEC+ oil producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and decided to cut oil production by two million barrels per day — a move that adversely affected the US on the eve of its mid-term elections.

China’s growing influence in the region has unnerved the US.

The series of engagements that Chinese President Xi Jinping had with the Saudi leadership during his three-day visit starting November 7, and subsequent summits with the Gulf and African League nations, reflected the country's keenness to build options and maintain an independent foreign policy.

Saudi Arabia also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese tech giant Huawei on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities.