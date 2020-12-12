PlusFinancial Times
China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

"Today, I wish to announce some further commitments for 2030," Xi told a one-day virtual U.N. climate change summit via video, before announcing the targets.

Reuters
Dec 12, 2020 / 11:35 PM IST

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on December 12.

"China always honours its commitments."

 
Reuters
TAGS: #China #climate change #renewable energy #World News #Xi Jinping
first published: Dec 12, 2020 10:30 pm

