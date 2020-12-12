China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on December 12.

"Today, I wish to announce some further commitments for 2030," Xi told a one-day virtual U.N. climate change summit via video, before announcing the targets.

"China always honours its commitments."