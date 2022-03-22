English
    China aims for non-fossil fuels to make up 20% of energy use by 2025

    China is aiming for non-fossil fuels to account for around a fifth of its total energy consumption by 2025 and to strictly control coal consumption in heavy industry, as it strives to achieve its climate change goals while ensuring energy supply.

    March 22, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Representative Image (Reuters)

    Such energy accounted for 16 percent of the total in 2020.

    The country will maintain its annual crude oil output at 200 million tonnes and crank up annual natural gas production to more than 230 billion cubic metres by 2025, according to a statement from the state planner on Tuesday.
