China administers 106.61 million COVID-19 vaccines as of March 28

China carried out about 4.20 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on March 28, bringing the total number administered to 106.61 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Monday.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
A health worker checks the Covishied, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal January 27, 2021. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Mar 29, 2021 01:14 pm

