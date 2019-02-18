App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: AP

China accuses Washington of trying to block development

A foreign ministry spokesman said on February 18 that Beijing would not use its companies to gather information about foreign companies.

Associated Press
Whatsapp

China's government has accused Washington of trying to block its industrial development after Vice President Mike Pence said Chinese tech giant Huawei and other telecom equipment suppliers are a security threat.

A foreign ministry spokesman said on February 18 that Beijing would not use its companies to gather information about foreign companies.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Washington was trying to "fabricate an excuse for suppressing the legitimate development" of Chinese companies.

Pence, speaking on February 16 in Germany, urged European governments to take seriously "the threat" posed by Huawei as they look for partners to build next-generation wireless infrastructure.

Huawei has denied accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #China #Huawei #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.