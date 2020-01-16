China 2019 GDP estimated to have grown more than 6%: Vice Premier Liu He

China will further deepen domestic reforms and open up wider to the outside world, Liu said in Washington, after signing a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.
China's 2019 gross domestic product is estimated to have grown more than 6%, and data for January indicates a better-than-expected economic outlook, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday.China will further deepen domestic reforms and open up wider to the outside world, Liu said in Washington, after signing a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:15 am