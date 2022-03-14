English
    Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces, says grid operator

    Reuters
    March 14, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
    File image: A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

    A high-voltage power line to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant was damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday.

    It did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.

    Ukrenergo did not produce evidence of the damage or the actions of the Russian forces and Reuters was unable to independently verify the extent of the damage or the cause of it.

    Russian forces occupied the plant soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 05:43 pm
