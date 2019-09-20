Cheapest countries to live in: You'd be surprised where India ranks

Rent, local purchasing power, consumer price and groceries index of these countries were compared to that of New York City. Find out where India ranks on this top-10 list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Living in India and feel your rent is too high? Or that you pay a lot for food? Think again. Here is a list of the 10 cheapest countries in the world, according to GOBankingRates.com. The ranking is based on average rents, local purchasing power, consumer price and groceries index, which are compared with that of New York City. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 10 | Macedonia | Key stat - The overall cost of living here is 65 percent lower in comparison to to New York City. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Bangladesh | Key stat - Rent in the Asian country is 94 percent lower when compared to NYC. (Image- Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Egypt | Key stat - Groceries in the Land of the Pyramids is 77 percent less than that of the Big Apple. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Mexico | Key stat - A meal in the North American country costs 71 percent less when compared to NYC. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Ukraine | Key stat - Rent in the Eastern European country is just 91 percent when compared to that of NYC. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Zambia | Key stat - Purchasing power of this country is 1.26 percent greater when compared to New York City. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Tunisia | Key stat - Eating out in this country will cost you just 17 percent as compared to what you'll pay in New York. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Pakistan | Key stat - The overall cost of living in this country is 75 percent lower than NYC. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Saudi Arabia | Key Stat - Purchasing power of this country is 31 percent greater than New York. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | India | Key stats - Rents are 93 percent cheaper, cost of living is 27 percent lower and food is 81 percent cheaper when compared to the Big Apple. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:13 am