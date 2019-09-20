App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheapest countries to live in: You'd be surprised where India ranks

Rent, local purchasing power, consumer price and groceries index of these countries were compared to that of New York City. Find out where India ranks on this top-10 list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Do you think your rent is too high? Or that the food is very expensive? Here are 10 of the cheapest countries in the world, according to a list compiled by GOBankingRates.com. The rent, local purchasing power, consumer price and groceries index of these countries were compared with same indexes of New York to form this list. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Living in India and feel your rent is too high? Or that you pay a lot for food? Think again. Here is a list of the 10 cheapest countries in the world, according to GOBankingRates.com. The ranking is based on average rents, local purchasing power, consumer price and groceries index, which are compared with that of New York City. (Image: Reuters)

People enjoy the sunset on the coast of Ohrid lake, North Macedonia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski - RC1F94012380
2/11

Rank 10 | Macedonia | Key stat - The overall cost of living here is 65 percent lower in comparison to to New York City. (Image: Reuters)

People gather at the Suhrawardy Udyan for the maiden rally of opposition alliance called Jatiya Oikyafront in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 06, 2018 (Image- Reuters)
3/11

Rank 9 | Bangladesh | Key stat - Rent in the Asian country is 94 percent lower when compared to NYC. (Image- Reuters)

Red Sea Mountain Trail | Red Sea Mountains, Egypt (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | Egypt | Key stat - Groceries in the Land of the Pyramids is 77 percent less than that of the Big Apple. (Image: Reuters)

People walk along the Malecon as Hurricane Willa approaches the Pacific beach resort of Mazatlan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Rank 7 | Mexico | Key stat - A meal in the North American country costs 71 percent less when compared to NYC. (Image: Reuters)

Ukraine | Projected inflation for 2019: 17.3 percent (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Rank 6 | Ukraine | Key stat - Rent in the Eastern European country is just 91 percent when compared to that of NYC. (Image: Reuters)

Members of a home-based care team walk to a farm owned by an HIV-positive client outside the village of Munyona, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. The caregivers on the Jesuit-run home-based care team at Chikuni run a capacity building and empowerment project at household level, offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as offering companionship, pastoral care and monitoring antiretroviral treatment compliance of HIV-AIDS patients. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (ZAMBIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH AGRICULTURE) MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA - GM1E84L0CT801
7/11

Rank 5 | Zambia | Key stat - Purchasing power of this country is 1.26 percent greater when compared to New York City. (Image: Reuters)

People sit in a cafe in the Medina, in the old city of Tunis, ahead of Sunday's presidential election, Tunisia September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed - RC1FDBA9E580
8/11

Rank 4 | Tunisia | Key stat - Eating out in this country will cost you just 17 percent as compared to what you'll pay in New York. (Image: Reuters)

Representative image
9/11

Rank 3 | Pakistan | Key stat - The overall cost of living in this country is 75 percent lower than NYC. (Image: Reuters)

People walk near dates stands in a food and dates market in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2019. Picture taken August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali - RC1831720800
10/11

Rank 2 | Saudi Arabia | Key Stat - Purchasing power of this country is 31 percent greater than New York. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1| India (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 1 | India | Key stats - Rents are 93 percent cheaper, cost of living is 27 percent lower and food is 81 percent cheaper when compared to the Big Apple. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.