ChatGPT threat makes health-care jobs more promising than finance, tech

Bloomberg
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Jobs in the medical fields often involve much more human-to-human interaction, which for now seem hard to replace with generative AI programs like ChatGPT.

Parents of today’s kindergarteners should think about prodding them toward a career in the medical field.

Those are the findings of the latest MLIV Pulse survey with 678 respondents. Nearly 40% said that children currently in elementary school will be best off with a job in health care if they want to avoid being displaced by artificial intelligence. Jobs in the medical fields often involve much more human-to-human interaction, which for now seem hard to replace with generative AI programs like ChatGPT.

Demographic trends may also be supporting the idea that becoming a doctor or a nurse will be a wiser choice for the youngest generation: Economists forecast massive demand for health-care workers as the population ages in the US and around the world.